Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,431 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,005,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

DGT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.19. The stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $87.41.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

