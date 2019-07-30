Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $48,000 in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 17,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

