Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,874. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89.

