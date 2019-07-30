Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 10,791 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.09. 2,343,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

