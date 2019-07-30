Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 18,840 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,228.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The company has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,125.42. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478 shares of company stock valued at $549,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

