Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 56,579 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,579 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 536,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,311,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 159.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $98.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.