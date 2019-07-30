Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,794 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWRE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. 9,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

