JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 120 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 104.56.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

