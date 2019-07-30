K12 (LRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

K12 (NYSE:LRN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect K12 to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,283. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49. K12 has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $37.43.

Get K12 alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research set a $26.00 price target on NIC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.