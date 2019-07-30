Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

KAPE stock remained flat at $GBX 83 ($1.08) during trading on Tuesday. 263,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.58. Kape Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 68.80 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 million and a P/E ratio of -276.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies plc, a cybersecurity company, provides online security, privacy, and autonomy solutions worldwide. It develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates through three segments: App Distribution, Media, and Web Apps and License.

