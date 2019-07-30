Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, 157,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 182,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $896.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$471.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Katanga Mining Ltd will post 0.141573 earnings per share for the current year.

Katanga Mining Company Profile (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

