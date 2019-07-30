Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 934.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,657.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Thacker purchased 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $80,514.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,304 shares of company stock worth $1,018,915 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 22,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

