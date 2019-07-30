KCR Residential Reit (LON:KCR) Shares Down 36.4%

KCR Residential Reit PLC (LON:KCR)’s share price dropped 36.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), approximately 5,043 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,817% from the average daily volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.10 ($1.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.90.

About KCR Residential Reit (LON:KCR)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

