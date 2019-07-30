Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €605.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €605.00 ($703.49) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €551.60 ($641.40).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €479.10 ($557.09) on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €511.19.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.