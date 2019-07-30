KeyCorp Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) a C$45.00 Price Target

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$45.00 target price by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.43.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up C$2.29 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.69. 162,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.03. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$43.11.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

