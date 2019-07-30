Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Keystone Investment Trust plc (LON:KIT) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,637.40 ($21.40) and last traded at GBX 1,636.33 ($21.38), approximately 10,367 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 14,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,630 ($21.30).

The company has a market cap of $220.36 million and a P/E ratio of -183.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,583.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Keystone Investment Trust (LON:KIT)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

