Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Issues Earnings Results

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter.

Kimball International stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,392. The firm has a market cap of $644.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,167,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 15.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 357,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

