Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $18.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kimco Realty traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 2656503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

KIM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 37,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $285,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 601,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

