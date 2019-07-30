Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,201,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,144,161.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $5,859,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,376,556.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,377,542 shares of company stock worth $26,918,641 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,687,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,626. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.