Kleros Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Kleros has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $297.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001451 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,532,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

