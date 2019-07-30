Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,791,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 22,720,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,562,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53. Kohl’s has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

