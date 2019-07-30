KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.81, 1,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83.

About KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

