Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7,481.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,190,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,087,000 after buying an additional 4,135,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,134,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,040,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,079 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 886,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.54. 364,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.