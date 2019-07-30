Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income accounts for approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 67,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,938. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.