Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 218,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

