Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $572,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,790 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,173. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $62.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

