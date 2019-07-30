KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. 42,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,266. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24.

