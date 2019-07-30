L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

L.B. Foster stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. 40,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. On average, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 97,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

