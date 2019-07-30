Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.43. Lam Research posted earnings of $5.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $15.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.32. The company had a trading volume of 851,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.86. Lam Research has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,264 shares of company stock worth $5,523,364 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 27.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 818,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,669,000 after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

