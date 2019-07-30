Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of LW opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

