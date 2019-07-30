Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has lagged the industry in the past three months. Consistent rise in input, transportation and manufacturing costs along with SG&A expenses are hurdles for the company. Notably, high input and supply chain costs exerted pressure on gross margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Such rises are likely to persist in fiscal 2020. Moreover, poor potato harvest conditions in Europe are also a worry. Nevertheless, the company is steadily gaining from solid pricing initiatives and volume growth in the Global and Foodservice units. These factors drove the top line during fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Also, the bottom line grew year over year and topped estimates. Moreover, management’s efforts to boost capacity and supply chain efficiencies as well as continued gains from limited time offerings are encouraging. “

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of LW opened at $65.55 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 387.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 684,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after acquiring an additional 543,928 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 636,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.