Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LMRK. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 182.88%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 257.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 72,676 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

