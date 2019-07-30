LATOKEN Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and LATOKEN. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and $180,794.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00282082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.01518204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00117805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx, Kucoin, LATOKEN and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

