Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,884 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

