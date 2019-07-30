Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,780 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,249,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,855,000 after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 723,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 581,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61.

