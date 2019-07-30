Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.97.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

