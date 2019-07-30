Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

