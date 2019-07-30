Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,175,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.12. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

