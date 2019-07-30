Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 635 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,832 shares of company stock valued at $508,618 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.97. 300,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.