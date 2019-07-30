Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $21.87 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

