Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

