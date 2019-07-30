Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 10,297 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of COF opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.