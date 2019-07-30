Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 23,877 Shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,877 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 46.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 131,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

ITE opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

