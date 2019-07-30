Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 92,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

