Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,841. The firm has a market cap of $604.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $175.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

