Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.14% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109,478 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.