Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of LILAK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 9,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,910. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

