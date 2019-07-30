Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 466,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LILA shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of LILA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 5,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Balan Nair bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $249,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,500 shares of company stock worth $937,010. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 586.9% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,853 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,105,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 695,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

