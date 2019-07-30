Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on REL. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,860.25 ($24.31).

Get Relx alerts:

LON REL opened at GBX 1,989.50 ($26.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,932.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,984.50 ($25.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 13.60 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.