Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.98 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 629,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,339. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $98.56 and a one year high of $278.62.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.28 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 320.12% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.88.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.51 per share, with a total value of $28,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,493.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $283,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $503,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.